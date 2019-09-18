First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 91.4% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 162.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 262,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 13.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 443,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

In other First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II news, insider William A. Housey, Jr. purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

