Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,339. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

