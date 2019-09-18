Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

FFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 1,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

