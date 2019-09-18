Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of FFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

