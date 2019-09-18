Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Flowserve has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

FLS stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

