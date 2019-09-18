Footy Cash (XFT) Price Tops $0.40

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Footy Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

