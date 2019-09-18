Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Sells $798,500.00 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $798,500.00.

Michael Decesare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $877,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Decesare sold 30,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,137,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michael Decesare sold 24,989 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $875,364.67.

FSCT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSCT. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

