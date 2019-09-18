Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.29

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $6.23. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

About Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

