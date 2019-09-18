Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

FTV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 793,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,395. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Fortive by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

