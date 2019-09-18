Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen lowered Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

