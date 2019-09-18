Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09, 47 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.40% of Franklin FTSE France ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

