Function X (FX) Trading 71.4% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $38.21 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,874,789 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

