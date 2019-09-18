FundRequest Price Up 46% Over Last 7 Days (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, FundRequest has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. One FundRequest token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. FundRequest has a total market cap of $50,512.00 and $319.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00211756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.01243671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016289 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020284 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io. The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io.

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

