GameCredits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,663.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $27,663.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00773081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011928 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Crex24, YoBit, BitBay, Bittrex and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.