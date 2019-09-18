General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 177,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $3,867,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 78,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

Shares of GD traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

