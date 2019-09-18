General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,446. General Finance has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $290.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. General Finance had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Finance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in General Finance by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in General Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

