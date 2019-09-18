Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Up 10.2%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) shot up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.41, 605,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 209,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

