Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.02 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $247.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.30 million. Gentherm reported sales of $258.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $982.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.24 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.72 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $151,593.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after buying an additional 123,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,307. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.