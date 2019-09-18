Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after buying an additional 347,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,963,000 after purchasing an additional 131,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 213,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

