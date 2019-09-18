Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after buying an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 128,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

