Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.67. 791,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

