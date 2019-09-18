Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $609,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after buying an additional 198,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,972,000 after buying an additional 277,311 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 906,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $52.81.

