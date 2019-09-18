Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 201.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

PG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.36. 85,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,506. The company has a market cap of $305.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.