Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters raised its position in Intel by 12.0% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 5,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 287,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

INTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 2,177,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,341,052. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.