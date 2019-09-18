Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 563.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,691 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $66,259,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 454,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,811,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,259,000 after purchasing an additional 361,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 19,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

