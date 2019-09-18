Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $453,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $647,297,000 after acquiring an additional 389,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

