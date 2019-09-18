Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 961,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,622,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

