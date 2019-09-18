GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,724.09 ($22.53).

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,647 ($21.52). 4,064,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,679.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,593.30. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,767 ($23.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 434 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 457 shares of company stock valued at $755,906.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

