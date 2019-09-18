Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1,570.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021252 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,349,035 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

