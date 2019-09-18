Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 156000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Global Energy Metals from C$0.24 to C$0.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Global Energy Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.