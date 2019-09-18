GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $597,287.00 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,226.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.02095531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.03182289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00743322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00764221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00507089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009056 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,400,876 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

