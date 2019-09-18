GoldBlocks (GB) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $42,880.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.96 or 0.00948125 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003658 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001732 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 122.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000520 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.