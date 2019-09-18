Goldentree Asset Management LP Makes New $36.92 Million Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,202,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,000. Discovery Communications comprises approximately 4.2% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.23% of Discovery Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 350,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,191 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.