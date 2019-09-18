Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.94 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, ABCC, Tux Exchange and Iquant. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $60.83 million and $2.94 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00216577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.01247174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017364 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020460 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Poloniex, Bitbns, Ethfinex, GOPAX, BitMart, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Tidex, HitBTC, Koinex, Huobi, Zebpay, Braziliex, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, Upbit, Bithumb, WazirX, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, YoBit, BigONE, CoinExchange, Mercatox, DragonEX, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Iquant and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.