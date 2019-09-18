Gratia Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. William Lyon Homes accounts for 5.3% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,292,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.5% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,397,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 626.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

WLH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

