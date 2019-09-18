Gratia Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Gratia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up 0.9% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 419.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

GMS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,477. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,179.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

