GravityCoin Hits Market Cap of $134,935.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $134,935.00 and $3,180.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,575,276 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

