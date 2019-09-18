Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.42

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 39747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at $878,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

