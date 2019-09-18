GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,163 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.55% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $80,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,346,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 57,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 417,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,420,000 after acquiring an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock valued at $248,141. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. 133,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,603. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.31. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.72.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.70.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

