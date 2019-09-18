Hall Kathryn A. Invests $707,000 in Slack (NASDAQ:WORK)

Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Slack comprises 0.6% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 502,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $19,407,875.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 376,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $14,409,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,143,654 shares of company stock valued at $274,556,591.

Slack stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,468. Slack has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49.

