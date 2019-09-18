Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.48 ($26.14) and last traded at €22.38 ($26.02), 11,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.36 ($26.00).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

