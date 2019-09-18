Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The company owns a 100% interest in the Rateria property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 12,167 hectares.

