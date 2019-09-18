Happycoin (HPC) Price Reaches $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $594,550.00 and $1.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00951832 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003652 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001733 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 21,604,010 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

