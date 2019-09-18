Harmony (ONE) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.60 or 0.05168398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027840 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,838,498 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

