Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.82

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 55906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,772,230.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,105 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,833. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,358,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,521,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 129.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 53,242 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

