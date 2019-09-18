Havy (HAVY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Havy has a total market capitalization of $28,074.00 and $21,908.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Havy has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00645288 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018521 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004451 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 158.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Havy

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,986,302,577 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

