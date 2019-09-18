HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 376,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,686,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.54. 265,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.