HBK Investments L P Has $3.24 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 315.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. 166,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,519. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

