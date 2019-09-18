HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 512,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

