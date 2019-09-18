HBK Investments L P Sells 161,028 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161,028 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $193.16. The stock had a trading volume of 618,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.